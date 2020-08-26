1/1
DAVID DAWKINS
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID DAWKINS, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on May 13, 1949, he was a son of the late John and Ione (Wonder -ly) Dawkins. He was a loving husband, devoted father and brother, and adored grandfather and uncle. David was an accomplished guitar player and a published poet. He was Director of Environmental Services at the Allen County Public Library, where his employees described him as a great boss. He retired in 2015 after 27 years with the library. David had multiple degrees from IPFW. He was a longtime member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane (Tagtmeyer) Dawkins; children, Amanda (Shane) Pickett, Abigail (Ryan) Fraley, and Gabe (Mandy) Dawkins; grandchildren, Rachael, Nathaniel, Cecilia, Lorelei, and Micah; brother, Tom (Marsha) Dawkins; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Dawkins; and brother, Dennis Dawkins. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6606 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church. Arrangements by C.M. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
2604224232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved