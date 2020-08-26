DAVID DAWKINS, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on May 13, 1949, he was a son of the late John and Ione (Wonder -ly) Dawkins. He was a loving husband, devoted father and brother, and adored grandfather and uncle. David was an accomplished guitar player and a published poet. He was Director of Environmental Services at the Allen County Public Library, where his employees described him as a great boss. He retired in 2015 after 27 years with the library. David had multiple degrees from IPFW. He was a longtime member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane (Tagtmeyer) Dawkins; children, Amanda (Shane) Pickett, Abigail (Ryan) Fraley, and Gabe (Mandy) Dawkins; grandchildren, Rachael, Nathaniel, Cecilia, Lorelei, and Micah; brother, Tom (Marsha) Dawkins; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Dawkins; and brother, Dennis Dawkins. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6606 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church. Arrangements by C.M. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home.