DAVID DONALD BAALS, 82, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne on March 11, 1938, he was the son of the late Jack and Elfrieda (Wambsganss) Baals. He graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1956 and received his Bachelor's Degree in Education at Concordia Teachers College, River Forest, Ill. in 1960. He married Beverly Stallmann on July 8, 1961 in Aurora, Ill. After a two-year stint as an elementary school teacher at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Aurora, he returned to Fort Wayne where he worked at Lincoln National Life Insurance Company as Assistant Vice President of Disability Income Underwriting until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church, active in handbell choir, Bible class and various board positions. He loved playing the piano and had an extensive music and marble collection. He passed that love of music on to his three grandsons who all now play the piano after listening to their grandfather for so many years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly, of Fort Wayne; sister, Sara (Steve) Hewes of Fort Wayne; son, Grey (Patti) of Angola, Ind.; daughter, Kim (Darren Kall) of Oakwood, Ohio; and grandsons, Drew, Logan, and Alex. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Emmaus Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m., with viewing at 9 a.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road. Interment will immediately follow service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials can be sent to Emmaus Lutheran Church or to Lutheran Life Villages on South Anthony Boulevard in Fort Wayne.