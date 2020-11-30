1/1
DAVID DONALD BAALS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID DONALD BAALS, 82, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne on March 11, 1938, he was the son of the late Jack and Elfrieda (Wambsganss) Baals. He graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1956 and received his Bachelor's Degree in Education at Concordia Teachers College, River Forest, Ill. in 1960. He married Beverly Stallmann on July 8, 1961 in Aurora, Ill. After a two-year stint as an elementary school teacher at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Aurora, he returned to Fort Wayne where he worked at Lincoln National Life Insurance Company as Assistant Vice President of Disability Income Underwriting until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church, active in handbell choir, Bible class and various board positions. He loved playing the piano and had an extensive music and marble collection. He passed that love of music on to his three grandsons who all now play the piano after listening to their grandfather for so many years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly, of Fort Wayne; sister, Sara (Steve) Hewes of Fort Wayne; son, Grey (Patti) of Angola, Ind.; daughter, Kim (Darren Kall) of Oakwood, Ohio; and grandsons, Drew, Logan, and Alex. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Emmaus Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m., with viewing at 9 a.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road. Interment will immediately follow service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials can be sent to Emmaus Lutheran Church or to Lutheran Life Villages on South Anthony Boulevard in Fort Wayne.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved