DAVID DRAKE YOUNG DERRING, 9, of Batesville, Ark., passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Children's Hospital in Little Rock, Ark. Born May 18, 2010, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Sidney Young, and Nicole (Gill) and Vernon Derring. David spent his life as a loving son, brother, and friend. David attended Southside Elementary School and had completed the 3rd grade. David enjoyed swimming and playing video games. He was best known for his "hugs". "He loved whole heartedly and being open when he gave them. You could feel it as a spiritual gift to have at a young age. He loved animals and they loved him. He was his dad's best buddy. Fly high baby boy and you were loved by many and hated by few." David is survived by his mother and stepfather, Nicole and Vernon Derring of Batesville, Ark.; father, Sidney Young of Fort Wayne; brothers, Vernon Gene Derring Jr, and Dakota Rain Young, both of Batesville, Ark.; sisters, Cheyanne Jade Young and Acesa Elizabeth Derring, both of Batesville, Ark.; grandparents, David and Della Gene Billingsley Sr, of Batesville, Ark., Jackie Fritz of Fort Wayne, and Kurt Fritz of Fort Wayne; and great-grandmother, Elaine Fritz of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Allen Fritz of Fort Wayne; great-great-grandmother, Lottie Kimes of Angola, Ind.; great-grandfather, Jack Bayles of Bronson, Mich.; and great-grandmother, Sharon Knepp of Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Doty Southside Funeral Service in Southside, Ark., with viewing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Batesville, Ark. Pallbearers include: Vernon Derring Jr, Vernon Derring Sr., David Billingsley Sr., Dakota Young, Trevor Jones, and Ronnie Deal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Doty Southside Funeral Service. Arrangements entrusted to Doty Southside Funeral Service of Southside, Ark.

