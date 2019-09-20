DAVID E. "DAVE" BEATTY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID E. "DAVE" BEATTY.
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Haven United Methodist Church
630 Lincoln Hwy E
New Haven, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Haven United Methodist Church
630 Lincoln Hwy E
New Haven, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DAVID "DAVE" E. BEATTY, 64, died on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2019. He owned Around the Corner Restaurant in Harlan in late 1980's and early 1990's. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Sarah (Matt) Green; and grandson, Jacob. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy E, New Haven (IN 46774), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.