DAVID "DAVE" E. BEATTY, 64, died on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2019. He owned Around the Corner Restaurant in Harlan in late 1980's and early 1990's. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Sarah (Matt) Green; and grandson, Jacob. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy E, New Haven (IN 46774), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 20, 2019