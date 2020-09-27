DAVID E. CRISWELL, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. He was born in Fort Wayne on Aug. 3, 1954. David was a Machinist and Lead Man at Zollner Piston before retiring in 1999. He enjoyed fishing and loved the country life. David is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon Criswell; niece, Carol (Scott) Colley; stepson, Michael (Tonya) Windsor; grandchildren, Aiden, Addison and Isabell Windsor; sisters, Kathy Myers, Tina Blair, Sandra (Dave) Ratliff, Sharon (John) Capponi, and Barbara (Mike) Schneider; and brother, Dale (Carol) Hart. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ernie Blair and Mike Hart. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.