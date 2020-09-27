1/1
DAVID E. CRISWELL
1954 - 2020
DAVID E. CRISWELL, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. He was born in Fort Wayne on Aug. 3, 1954. David was a Machinist and Lead Man at Zollner Piston before retiring in 1999. He enjoyed fishing and loved the country life. David is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon Criswell; niece, Carol (Scott) Colley; stepson, Michael (Tonya) Windsor; grandchildren, Aiden, Addison and Isabell Windsor; sisters, Kathy Myers, Tina Blair, Sandra (Dave) Ratliff, Sharon (John) Capponi, and Barbara (Mike) Schneider; and brother, Dale (Carol) Hart. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ernie Blair and Mike Hart. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
