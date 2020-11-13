1/1
DAVID E. NICHOLS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID E. NICHOLS, 62, of Muncie, Ind., passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home, with his children Brian Nichols and Amanda Smith by his side, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. Dave retired from GM Fort Wayne Assembly Plant in 2008 with 33 years of service. He was a proud member of UAW 2209 and Fraternal Order of Eagles. A funeral service to celebrate Dave's life is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown (IN 47396), where friends and family may gather from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. To view the full obituary, share a memory, and leave a condolences, visit www.gantfuenralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved