DAVID E. NICHOLS, 62, of Muncie, Ind., passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home, with his children Brian Nichols and Amanda Smith by his side, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. Dave retired from GM Fort Wayne Assembly Plant in 2008 with 33 years of service. He was a proud member of UAW 2209 and Fraternal Order of Eagles. A funeral service to celebrate Dave's life is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown (IN 47396), where friends and family may gather from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. To view the full obituary, share a memory, and leave a condolences, visit www.gantfuenralhomes.com