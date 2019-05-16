DAVID EARL BURTON, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born Oct. 14, 1926, in St. Louis, Mo., he was the son of the late David Earl and Amy (Bass) Burton Sr. David proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on LST 1053. He retired from International Harvester in 1987 after 39 years. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. David was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and a Shriner. David is survived by his sons, Michael (Mary Kay) Burton Sr. and Richard (Jill) Burton; grandchildren, Jeannine Moody, Michael Burton Jr., Steven Burton, David Burton, and Ryan Conley; and great-grandchildren, Ryan, Taryn, William, Madelyn, Levi, Bentley, and Kelsey. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Burton. Funeral service is noon Saturday, May 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 16, 2019