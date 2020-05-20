DAVID EARL CASTON, 78, of Decatur, Ind., passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his residence. Born Oct. 1, 1941, in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of Earl and Alta May (Ruhl) Caston. David married Bonnie Green on April 9, 1966 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Uniondale, Ind. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen. David attended Indiana University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Finance in 1971. In 1976, he graduated from the National School of Bank Investments at Southern Methodist University. David began his working career at Lincoln National Bank & Trust Company where he was Vice-President and Senior Investment Officer. He started Caston & Associates where he served as a Registered Investment Advisor to banks and savings and loans. He later worked at Lincoln Financial Group, McDonald & Co., and Hilliard Lyons as a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager. In 2005, he joined Raymond James and Associates, Inc., serving as a personal Financial Advisor to individuals and business owners. He retired in 2013. David served on several directorships including First State Bank of Decatur, First Community Financial in Decatur, and Lutheran Homes in Fort Wayne, in addition to several positions outside the local vicinity including Akron State Bank, and Harbor Country Banking. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Caston of Decatur, Ind.; son, Christopher (Tina) Caston of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Marnie (Dominic) Lemma of Independence, Ky.; five sisters, Claudia Schnepf of Fort Wayne, Marian Elliott of Carmel, Ind., Sheila (John) August of Decatur, Ind., Deborah (Greg) Cook of Decatur, Ind., and Karen (Kirk) Shallcross of Wheaton, Ill.; and eight grandchildren, Dominic Lemma, Isaac Caston, Evah-Marie Lemma, Landon Caston, Margaret Lemma, Sabrina Lemma, Gianna Lemma, and Zoe Lemma. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Bonnie Herman; and a brother, Calvin Caston. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen, with Pastor Brock officiating. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, in the St. John Bingen's Fellowship Hall. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Bingen. Preferred memorials are to St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen General Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 20, 2020.