|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID FRANKLIN MORGAN.
DAVID FRANKLIN MORGAN, 75, Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Kokomo, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home in Fort Myers, Fla., with his wife, Rita, by his side. Born on June 19, 1944, in Sapulpa, Okla., he was the son of the late Walter F. and Grace (Mondier) Morgan. David was raised in Tulsa and attended the Berryhill High School. He was a longtime resident of Indiana, spending several years in each of the cities of Decatur, Syracuse, and Kokomo before moving to Fort Myers, Fla. David worked 26 years for United Telephone Co. of Indiana and retired in March 2000 as the general manager of network maintenance. After high school, David married Evelyn Smith and had two girls, Deborah Lea (Morgan) Delong and Teresa Gail (Morgan) Anderson. His wife Evelyn passed away at the age of 24. In 1972, David married Wendy E. (Young) Fletcher. Wendy had two boys, Donald Wade Fletcher and James Brent Fletcher. Together they raised their four children until her death in 1999. In August 2004, David and Rita (Parmeter) Babb were married. Rita has two adult children, Tim Long and Kellie Ronk. David and Rita have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. David was a member of the Judson Road Christian Church in Kokomo, Ind. David is survived by children, Deb Delong of Bluffton, Ind., Brent (Sara) Fletcher of Kansas, Donald Fletcher of Indiana, Tim Long of Fort Myers, Fla., Kellie (Todd) Ronk of Galveston, Ind.; grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Meyers, Walker Fletcher, Kyle (Leandra) Long, Drew (Stephanie) McCulley, Connor McCulley, Trey McCulley, Erin (John) Grillo, Hayley Ronk, Drew Gray, Malley Ronk; great-grandchildren, Autum, Aubreigh, Ashlynn, Alyssa Meyers, Peyton Long, Eila Grillo, Emery McCulley. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Anderson. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Pastor Gary Carpenter officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|