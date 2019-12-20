DAVID GERALD "DAVE" COLE, 86, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Born in Decatur, Ind., Dave was the son of the late Gerald and Mildred Cole. He graduated from Decatur Jr. / Sr. High School. Dave served his country as a U.S. Air Force veteran. He owned and operated Dave Cole Photography for over 50 years. He was a member of Grabill Missionary Church, and a past member of Optimus, Kiwanis, and Gideon's International. "You would never find Dave without his camera in his pocket ready to snap a photo." He enjoyed walking and painting, but he absolutely loved to entertain others with the music from his guitar and harmonica. Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Edith Cole; children, Eric (Jan) Cole, Greg Cole, Brent Cole, Valerie (Jim) Badiac, Karen (Vince) Torrez, and Paul Cole; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Roger Cole, Barbara (Ken) French and Dan (Jean) Cole; and sister-in-law, Lucille Cole. Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Cole. Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Gideon's International.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 20, 2019