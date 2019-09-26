Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID H. SMOCK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID H. SMOCK, 69, of Hoagland, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, 3:42 p.m., at his residence surrounded by his family following a courageous three year battle with cancer. Born Oct. 19, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Richard K. Smock and Hilda "Connie" (Zollinger) Smock. He was united in marriage to Joyce A. Bultemeier on Oct. 18, 1974, at St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen; she survives in Hoagland. A veteran, Dave was honorably discharged from the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Vietnam. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen and served the church as a former deacon. Dave graduated from Concordia High School in 1967. He retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools as a custodial maintenance lead man. Dave was a hardworking man who rarely missed work. He loved spending time with his daughters and grandsons following his retirement and would do anything for them. Dave also enjoyed playing euchre with his family and watching IU basketball and the Chicago Bears. Also surviving are his daughters, Angela (Larry Westendorf) Smock of Hoagland and Amy (Kurt) Frecker of Hoagland; sister, Kris Friend of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law, Jeffrey D. (Patty) Bultemeier of Fort Wayne; and two grandsons, Carter Joseph and Cole David Frecker. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Davidson; brother-in-law, Steve Friend; and Dave's in-laws, Richard and Jean Bultemeier. Service is noon Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen, 11555 N US Highway 27, Decatur, Ind., with visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the church. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, with graveside military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Preferred memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, 175th Anniversary Mission or Wyneken Lutheran School. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit

DAVID H. SMOCK, 69, of Hoagland, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, 3:42 p.m., at his residence surrounded by his family following a courageous three year battle with cancer. Born Oct. 19, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Richard K. Smock and Hilda "Connie" (Zollinger) Smock. He was united in marriage to Joyce A. Bultemeier on Oct. 18, 1974, at St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen; she survives in Hoagland. A veteran, Dave was honorably discharged from the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Vietnam. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen and served the church as a former deacon. Dave graduated from Concordia High School in 1967. He retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools as a custodial maintenance lead man. Dave was a hardworking man who rarely missed work. He loved spending time with his daughters and grandsons following his retirement and would do anything for them. Dave also enjoyed playing euchre with his family and watching IU basketball and the Chicago Bears. Also surviving are his daughters, Angela (Larry Westendorf) Smock of Hoagland and Amy (Kurt) Frecker of Hoagland; sister, Kris Friend of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law, Jeffrey D. (Patty) Bultemeier of Fort Wayne; and two grandsons, Carter Joseph and Cole David Frecker. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Davidson; brother-in-law, Steve Friend; and Dave's in-laws, Richard and Jean Bultemeier. Service is noon Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen, 11555 N US Highway 27, Decatur, Ind., with visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the church. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, with graveside military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Preferred memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, 175th Anniversary Mission or Wyneken Lutheran School. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close