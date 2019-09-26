DAVID H. SMOCK, 69, of Hoagland, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, 3:42 p.m., at his residence surrounded by his family following a courageous three year battle with cancer. Born Oct. 19, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Richard K. Smock and Hilda "Connie" (Zollinger) Smock. He was united in marriage to Joyce A. Bultemeier on Oct. 18, 1974, at St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen; she survives in Hoagland. A veteran, Dave was honorably discharged from the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Vietnam. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen and served the church as a former deacon. Dave graduated from Concordia High School in 1967. He retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools as a custodial maintenance lead man. Dave was a hardworking man who rarely missed work. He loved spending time with his daughters and grandsons following his retirement and would do anything for them. Dave also enjoyed playing euchre with his family and watching IU basketball and the Chicago Bears. Also surviving are his daughters, Angela (Larry Westendorf) Smock of Hoagland and Amy (Kurt) Frecker of Hoagland; sister, Kris Friend of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law, Jeffrey D. (Patty) Bultemeier of Fort Wayne; and two grandsons, Carter Joseph and Cole David Frecker. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Davidson; brother-in-law, Steve Friend; and Dave's in-laws, Richard and Jean Bultemeier. Service is noon Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen, 11555 N US Highway 27, Decatur, Ind., with visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the church. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, with graveside military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Preferred memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, 175th Anniversary Mission or Wyneken Lutheran School. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019