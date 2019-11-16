DAVID HOCKEMEYER

Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN
46755
(260)-347-1653
DAVID HOCKEMEYER, 71, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne on June 19, 1948, he was the son of the late Harold Christian Hocke meyer and Ruth Florence (Kutch ins) Hockemeyer. A true patriot, he honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He continued his military career and retired honorably from United States Air Force as Master Sergeant where he served as chaplain assistant with the 122nd Air National Guard. Survivors include his sons, Nathan (Erica) Hockemeyer of Yoder, Aaron (Sonia) Hockemeyer of Fort Wayne; daughter, Sarah (William G.) Sloan of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister, Sandra (Richard) Klinkowitz of Greendale, Wis.; and special friends, Tim and Judy Kozlowski of Fort Wayne. A memorial service with military honors is 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to The Love Church Ministries. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 16, 2019
