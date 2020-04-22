Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID HOY "PAPA DAVE" BASTIAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID HOY "PAPA DAVE" BASTIAN, 96, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, April 19, 2020. David had been residing at The Waters of Lebanon Nursing Home, Lebanon, Ind., for the past year. In his passing he will join his Heavenly Father where he will be reunited with his wife, Norma and son, Scott Bastian. Born in Fort Wayne on Dec. 24, 1923, he was the son of the late Hoy and Bess Bastian. David graduated from South Side High School, started working at G.E. and served in the Army in World War II in Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. Upon returning home he continued working at G.E. where he retired. He also was employed at North Anthony Car Wash for many years. He married Norma (Whitesel) Bastian on May 1, 1948 and together they shared two sons and a daughter. David was a life long member of Simpson United Methodist Church as well as a member of Masonic Lodge 342, American Legion Post 7 and the Boy Scouts where he achieved the Order of the Arrow. Surviving are his daughter, Sue Ellen (Bruce) Thompson; son, George Douglas (Pamela) Bastian; two grandsons, Aaron (Hannah) Bastian and Joe (Angela) Bastian; and two great-grandsons, Oliver and Barrett Bastian. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Norma; son, Scott Bastian; brothers, John and Robert "Wayne" Bastian; and close friend, Joyce Davis Baker. Private family services will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to The Waters of Lebanon or Simpson United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.



