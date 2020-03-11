DAVID J. "POPPI, POP POP" HILE, 64, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late John and JoAnn Hile. David worked locally as a rates analyst. He was an advocate and volunteer for and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Fort Wayne. David is survived by his wife of 37 years, Trina Hile of Fort Wayne; children, Joshua (Jolene) Hile of Texas, Kendra (Michael) Tyler of Fort Wayne, Marissa (James) Hile of Indianapolis, Kelsie (Nate) Olson of Savannah, Ga., and Tanner (Jessica) Hile of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Piper, Phoebe, J.P., Quinn, Daxton, and Colson; sisters, Debra (John) Didion, Julie (Kevin) Knoch, and Mary (Tony) Turner all of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his son, Adam Hile. Memorial calling is from 3 to 7 p.m, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. The family requests no flowers or gifts; rather memorials may be made to the family for his grandchildren's education fund. To sign the online obituary, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020