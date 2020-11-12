1/1
DAVID JACKSON CLARK
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID JACKSON CLARK, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, of complications of Covid 19. Born Sept. 21, 1961, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Jackson Clark and Helen (Peek) Clark. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. David was a client of Easter Seals ARC, where he enjoyed participating in their many activities. He is survived by several cousins. He will be missed by his friends and family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Easter Seals ARC or Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
2604241525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved