DAVID JACKSON CLARK, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, of complications of Covid 19. Born Sept. 21, 1961, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Jackson Clark and Helen (Peek) Clark. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. David was a client of Easter Seals ARC, where he enjoyed participating in their many activities. He is survived by several cousins. He will be missed by his friends and family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Easter Seals ARC or Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com