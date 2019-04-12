DAVID JAMES YOUNG, 82, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born Feb. 2, 1937, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of William M. and Anna (Patterson) Young. He married Rosemary Klemm-Young on April 25, 2002. Surviving family members include his wife; two sons, James (Karen) Young of Fort Collins, Colo. and Joseph Young (Monica) of Boise, Idaho; two grandsons; one granddaughter; three great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; stepchildren, Kenneth (Jane) Klemm, Laura (David) Fisher, Kerry (Julie) Klemm, and Keith(Jane) Klemm; four step-grandsons, five step-granddaughters, eight step-great-grandsons, and eight step-great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Young; and grandson, Jacob Young. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions can be made to Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont or St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID JAMES YOUNG.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2019