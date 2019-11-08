DAVID K. LINKER (1983 - 2019)
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
DAVID K. LINKER, 36, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. born on Oct. 2, 1983, he was a son of Kent and Penny Linker. He is survived by his lifelong love, Jessica Gray; two daughters, Maddison (16) and Abagail (14); brother, Shane Linker; and sister, Angela Linker. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2019
