Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID K. PARROTT. View Sign

DAVID K. PARROTT, 78, of Ossian, Ind., passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Kindred Hospital in Lima, Ohio. Born Sept. 22, 1940 in Fort Wayne, David was a son of the late Walter F. and Helen N. (Wright) Parrott. He married Helen Kokosa, who survives, on Oct. 29, 1960, in Fort Wayne. David was a respiratory Therapist/Perfusionist from 1959 to 1998 in Indiana, Michigan and Arkansas. He was a member First Christian Church D.O.C. Fort Wayne. Christian faith sustained David and family. He served his faith as deacon, elder, trustee and group leader and camp counselor. Also surviving are sons, Kent (Judy) Parrot of Fort Wayne, Keary (Carolyn) Parrott of Garrett, Ind.; daughter, Kandra (Jim) Clark of Benton Harbor, Mich.; brother, Max Parrott of Avilla, Ind.; sister, Sandra (Harold) PeGan of Warsaw, Ind.; grandchildren, Corrine Walker, Dakota, Kera, Nicole and Kathryn; great-grandson, Noah; step-grandchildren, Desiree, Tyler and Conner. He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Parrott. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Daniel Bair officiating. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be to First Christian Church D.O.C. Fort Wayne. Burial Riverview Churubusco, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit



DAVID K. PARROTT, 78, of Ossian, Ind., passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Kindred Hospital in Lima, Ohio. Born Sept. 22, 1940 in Fort Wayne, David was a son of the late Walter F. and Helen N. (Wright) Parrott. He married Helen Kokosa, who survives, on Oct. 29, 1960, in Fort Wayne. David was a respiratory Therapist/Perfusionist from 1959 to 1998 in Indiana, Michigan and Arkansas. He was a member First Christian Church D.O.C. Fort Wayne. Christian faith sustained David and family. He served his faith as deacon, elder, trustee and group leader and camp counselor. Also surviving are sons, Kent (Judy) Parrot of Fort Wayne, Keary (Carolyn) Parrott of Garrett, Ind.; daughter, Kandra (Jim) Clark of Benton Harbor, Mich.; brother, Max Parrott of Avilla, Ind.; sister, Sandra (Harold) PeGan of Warsaw, Ind.; grandchildren, Corrine Walker, Dakota, Kera, Nicole and Kathryn; great-grandson, Noah; step-grandchildren, Desiree, Tyler and Conner. He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Parrott. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Daniel Bair officiating. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be to First Christian Church D.O.C. Fort Wayne. Burial Riverview Churubusco, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Foster Park

6301 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne , IN 46807

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close