DAVID K. PARROTT, 78, of Ossian, Ind., passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Kindred Hospital in Lima, Ohio. Born Sept. 22, 1940 in Fort Wayne, David was a son of the late Walter F. and Helen N. (Wright) Parrott. He married Helen Kokosa, who survives, on Oct. 29, 1960, in Fort Wayne. David was a respiratory Therapist/Perfusionist from 1959 to 1998 in Indiana, Michigan and Arkansas. He was a member First Christian Church D.O.C. Fort Wayne. Christian faith sustained David and family. He served his faith as deacon, elder, trustee and group leader and camp counselor. Also surviving are sons, Kent (Judy) Parrot of Fort Wayne, Keary (Carolyn) Parrott of Garrett, Ind.; daughter, Kandra (Jim) Clark of Benton Harbor, Mich.; brother, Max Parrott of Avilla, Ind.; sister, Sandra (Harold) PeGan of Warsaw, Ind.; grandchildren, Corrine Walker, Dakota, Kera, Nicole and Kathryn; great-grandson, Noah; step-grandchildren, Desiree, Tyler and Conner. He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Parrott. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Daniel Bair officiating. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be to First Christian Church D.O.C. Fort Wayne. Burial Riverview Churubusco, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2019