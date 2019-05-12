Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID L. "DAVE" ANDERSON. View Sign Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433 Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID L. "DAVE" ANDERSON, 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late David R. and Annabelle (Pollock) Anderson. Dave retired from North American Moving and Storage, Fort Wayne after 43 years where he worked as a salesman. He enjoyed playing golf and was a long-time member of Cedar Creek Golf Course. He was also an avid IU basketball fan. Dave was happily married for 43 years to Judith (Herbst) Anderson until her death in 2005. He is survived by his children, Mark (Maureen) Anderson of Cleveland, Amy (Todd) Karpy of Howell, Mich., Angie (Eric) Hamman of Fort Wayne, Greg (Jenny) Anderson of Monroeville, and Andrea Fincher of Indianapolis; partner, Sandy Lagoni of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E, New Haven, with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Paul Shoemaker officiating. Visitations also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Neurofibromatosis Midwest or Junior Diabetes Research Foundation. To share online condolences visit



