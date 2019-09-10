DAVID L. BUHR, 80, of New Haven, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Hillsdale, Mich., he was the son of the late Earl and Lilly (Webb) Buhr. He was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, Fort Wayne. He worked for Mobile Aerial Towers, Inc., Fort Wayne for over 20 years. He was also a CB radio enthusiast who went by the handle of "Davy Crockett" and a huge IU basketball fan. He is survived by his children, David Lee Buhr Jr. of New Haven, Deborah (Timothy) Mauer of Garrett, Jana (Shane) Paisley of Fort Wayne, Kathy (Jeff) Alcox of Harlan, Randy (Vicki) Easterday of Monroeville, and James Easterday of New Haven; siblings, Carl (Sue) Buhr of Bradenton, Fla., and Lillian Sue Williamson of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jason and Joel (Aarti) Colglazier, Kara Scott, Kristen (Eric) Momenee, Michael Alcox, Brandon (Elizabeth), Colton, Emily, Peyton, and Trenton Easterday, Jessica (Tim) Lowrey, Jami and Tabatha Weileman and Justin Lee Buhr; and 20 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Nancy, in February of 2019. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Dr. Rex Person officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in the Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019