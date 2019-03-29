Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DAVID L. DELAGRANGE, 67, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna Delagrange. David worked for his brother, Jim for 30 years, he also worked for and drove for the Amish. He was well known and appreciated in the Amish community. He enjoyed I.U. basketball, all sports from pro to high school and even Little League. In spite of his giant stature, his gentle heart drew kids to him. David's eyes would light up when he saw his grandchildren and he loved to spend time with them. David was quick to volunteer anywhere he was needed. He was a great gardener, always generous with his harvest. Surviving are his four sons, Nathan (Jamie) of Fort Wayne, Jeremy (Valerie) of Granger, Christopher (Jen) of New Haven and Derek of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by two sisters; and two brothers. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Ekklesia Church, 12616 Spencerville Road, Harlan, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the church. Burial in Yaggy Cemetery, Grabill, Ind. Memorials to the family in care of the funeral home for funeral expenses. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit

DAVID L. DELAGRANGE, 67, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna Delagrange. David worked for his brother, Jim for 30 years, he also worked for and drove for the Amish. He was well known and appreciated in the Amish community. He enjoyed I.U. basketball, all sports from pro to high school and even Little League. In spite of his giant stature, his gentle heart drew kids to him. David's eyes would light up when he saw his grandchildren and he loved to spend time with them. David was quick to volunteer anywhere he was needed. He was a great gardener, always generous with his harvest. Surviving are his four sons, Nathan (Jamie) of Fort Wayne, Jeremy (Valerie) of Granger, Christopher (Jen) of New Haven and Derek of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by two sisters; and two brothers. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Ekklesia Church, 12616 Spencerville Road, Harlan, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the church. Burial in Yaggy Cemetery, Grabill, Ind. Memorials to the family in care of the funeral home for funeral expenses. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville

6992 St Rd 1

Spencerville , IN 46788

(260) 238-4488 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close