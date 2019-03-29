DAVID L. DELAGRANGE, 67, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna Delagrange. David worked for his brother, Jim for 30 years, he also worked for and drove for the Amish. He was well known and appreciated in the Amish community. He enjoyed I.U. basketball, all sports from pro to high school and even Little League. In spite of his giant stature, his gentle heart drew kids to him. David's eyes would light up when he saw his grandchildren and he loved to spend time with them. David was quick to volunteer anywhere he was needed. He was a great gardener, always generous with his harvest. Surviving are his four sons, Nathan (Jamie) of Fort Wayne, Jeremy (Valerie) of Granger, Christopher (Jen) of New Haven and Derek of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by two sisters; and two brothers. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Ekklesia Church, 12616 Spencerville Road, Harlan, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the church. Burial in Yaggy Cemetery, Grabill, Ind. Memorials to the family in care of the funeral home for funeral expenses. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2019