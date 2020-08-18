DAVID L. DOBBINS, 70, of New Haven, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at home. Born May 12, 1950, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Charles and Lavon (Grotrian) Dobbins. David graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School, Class of 1968. He was a retired carpenter and truck driver. Survivors include his brother, Steven (Colleen) Dobbins of Florida; sister, Cynthia (Scott) Parker of Fort Wayne; brother, Rev. Dennis (Ann) Dobbins of Ohio; sister, Tonya (Dave) Konow of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews. No services will held. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Peter's Lutheran Chruch, 7710 East State St., Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.