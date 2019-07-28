DAVID L. HICKS, 72, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Dale Warren, and Betty Elaine (Smith) Hicks, who survives. He had an exciting 50-year career with Navistar and traveled the world. He enjoyed substitute teaching at Carroll School District. He actively attended Grace Pointe Church. Dave loved music, golf, and blackjack. Above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife, Ann C. (Neuhaus) Hicks; children, David Mark (Amy) Hicks, Timothy Hicks, Megan (Tom) Starnes, and Ashley (Greg) Foster; grandchildren, Madden Starnes, Jerzy Hicks, Macy Starnes, Sierra Foster, and Samantha Foster; mother, Betty Hicks; and siblings, Thomas (Susan) Hicks, James Hicks, and Marcia (Branch) Lew. Dave was also preceded in death by his father, Dale Hicks; and late wife, Melody (Mohr) Hicks. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 28, 2019