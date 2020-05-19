DAVID L. MASEL
DAVID L. MASEL, 82, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Majestic Health Care New Haven. He was the son of the late Dale W. and Dorothy (Kelley) Masel. He married Carole Pulver, who survives, on June 20, 1959. He was a member of Woodburn Missionary Church, Odd Fellows Lodge 14 where he held the office of Grand Noble and American Legion Post 82. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from B.F. Goodrich, in Woodburn, after 34 years of service. After his retirement, he work at Meijer's retail store as a greeter. Surviving along with his wife Carole are three sons, Thomas W. (Cindy) Masel of Fort Wayne, Timothy A. (Connie) Masel of Woodburn and Tony F. (Tony) Masel, Brownsburg, Ind.; four grandchildren, Justin, Chelsea, Zach, and Nick; and three great-grandchildren, Avary, Izabella and Chris. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandson.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2020.
