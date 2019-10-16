Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID L. MILHOLLAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID L. MILHOLLAND, 89, of Berne, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born Aug. 14, 1930, in Bluffton, a son of the late Alf "AW" Mil-holland and Edna (Klein-knight) Milholland. He attended Union United Methodist Church. David had worked several places as a truck driver and he enjoyed traveling. He loved spending time with his great-grandchildren. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Surviving are his son, Greg (Marty) Milholland of Decatur; grandchildren, Kyle (Karen) Milholland of Decatur, Anne (Mo) Elhassnaoui of Fort Wayne, Erin (Vinnie) Espinosa of Indianapolis, and Vince Milholland of Decatur; six great-grandchildren, Quentin Espinosa, Addie Espinosa, Wesley Milholland, Hallie Milholland, Conner Milholland, and Ava Elhassnaoui; daughter-in-law, Vicki Milholland of Decatur; and companion, Norma Lee Luginbill of Willshire, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his son, Allan Milholland; five sisters, Betty Early, Martha Smuts, Jane Booth-Morgan, Annabelle Steiner, and Mary Schuck; four brothers, Leeman Milholland, Kedric Milholland, Max W. Milholland, and Bruce Milholland. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Bud Larimore and Pastor Phil Miller officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home. Memorials to . Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit

