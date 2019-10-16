DAVID L. MILHOLLAND

DAVID L. MILHOLLAND, 89, of Berne, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born Aug. 14, 1930, in Bluffton, a son of the late Alf "AW" Mil-holland and Edna (Klein-knight) Milholland. He attended Union United Methodist Church. David had worked several places as a truck driver and he enjoyed traveling. He loved spending time with his great-grandchildren. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Surviving are his son, Greg (Marty) Milholland of Decatur; grandchildren, Kyle (Karen) Milholland of Decatur, Anne (Mo) Elhassnaoui of Fort Wayne, Erin (Vinnie) Espinosa of Indianapolis, and Vince Milholland of Decatur; six great-grandchildren, Quentin Espinosa, Addie Espinosa, Wesley Milholland, Hallie Milholland, Conner Milholland, and Ava Elhassnaoui; daughter-in-law, Vicki Milholland of Decatur; and companion, Norma Lee Luginbill of Willshire, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his son, Allan Milholland; five sisters, Betty Early, Martha Smuts, Jane Booth-Morgan, Annabelle Steiner, and Mary Schuck; four brothers, Leeman Milholland, Kedric Milholland, Max W. Milholland, and Bruce Milholland. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Bud Larimore and Pastor Phil Miller officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home. Memorials to . Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019
