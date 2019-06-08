DAVID L. OBERGFELL, 89, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, just four weeks short of his 90th birthday. Born on July 8, 1929 in Fort Wayne, David was a son of the late Leo and Charlotte Obergfell. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, International Harvester Alumni Club and Phi Kappa Fraternity. He attended Saint Peter Catholic Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1947, as well as Purdue University in 1951. David worked at International Harvester for 30 years and Anthony Motor Parts for 17 years. David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Luanne Obergfell; three sons, James (Colleen) Obergfell, Thomas (Rita) Obergfell and Michael (Mary) Obergfell; two daughters, Ann Marie Obergfell and Mary Katherine (Anthony) Jones; sister, Carol Ward; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. David was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Obergfell, Paul Obergfell and Robert Obergfell; sisters, Dorothy Hall, Marjorie Disser, Joann Couch; and great-grandaughter, Aurora Lebamoff. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Dr., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or St. Jude Obergfell Education Fund. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhomecom
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 8, 2019