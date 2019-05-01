DAVID L. ROWE, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born March 19, 1956, he was a son of Raymond E. Rowe and Bonnie B. West. He loved to spend his time camping, fishing, and with his family and friends. He retired from Food Marketing after over 30 years of service. He was also a member of Teamsters Local 414 for over 30 years. He is survived by his children, Shawn (Crystal) DeHaven, Tonya Rowe, Corey (Bryan) Sexton, and Jenny Gruber; mother, Bonnie (Bill) West; sisters, Luan (Mander) Prater and Robin Hughes; 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki L. Rowe; father, Raymond E. Rowe; and brother Raymond R. Rowe. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior. Viewing also from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2019