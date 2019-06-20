DAVID LEE FORESTER

Obituary
DAVID LEE FORESTER, 59, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, David was a son of the late Kenneth and Margueriete Forester. He worked with Goodwill, The Salvation Army, and the Fort Wayne Country Club. He enjoyed fishing, family, and watching wrestling. Surviving are his siblings, Mike (Latane) Forester, Christina Robinson, and Teresa Mitchell; along with seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Hans. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 20, 2019
