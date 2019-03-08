DAVID LEE HOUT, 67, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Willie and Mary Hout. David is survived by his three children, David (Penne) Hout Jr. of Indianapolis, Linda (Marc) Hamilton and Joshua (Cassandra) Hout, both of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Martha, Jean, Larry, Karen, Carol, and Jim. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID LEE HOUT.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2019