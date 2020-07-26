1/1
DAVID LEE HUGHES
DAVID LEE HUGHES, 90, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., David was a son of the late W.O. and Gala Hughes. He graduated from North Side High School. While at North Side High School he met his future wife, Peggy Stultz. They were married for 70 years prior to her passing in 2018. David worked for Bowmar for 23 years, prior to working for Magnavox as a purchasing agent till his retirement. David was active in the Boy Scouts for 21 years, serving as Commissioner for the Thunderbird District. He was also active in the Three Rivers Festival serving as the first co-chairman. He was a member of Taylor Chapel for 63 years. David and his wife Peggy enjoyed traveling together, and spending the winters in Florida. David enjoyed watching westerns, being at the beach, sitting on his porch in the sunlight, and spending time with his family. He loved his family and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David is survived by his children, Michael (Susan) Hughes, Patrick (Lynn) Hughes, Robin Hughes, Rebecca Swygart, Scott (Cozette) Hughes, Constance Smith, Tami (Ken) Trulock; 27 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and brother, D.P. (Ann) Hughes. David was also preceded in death by his grandson, Anthony Smith; great-grandchildren, Sean Loughlin, Angelina Rayl; brother, John Hughes; and son-in-law, Gerald Swygart. Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Taylor Chapel or Nine Mile Methodist Church.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
JUL
29
Service
01:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

