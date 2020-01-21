DAVID LEE SCHENHER, 78, of Kendallville, formerly of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his residence. Born Dec. 3, 1941, in Fort Wayne, He was the son of Paul Michael and Mary Lucille (Reuille) Schenher. He served in the U.S. Navy. He retired as a process engineer from International Harvester / Navistar. Surviving are a daughter, Diana (Tim) Crisler of Fort Wayne; a son, Mark Allen (Kelly) Schenher of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a sister, Bonnie (Dave) Griffith of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Neuhaus. There will be no visitation or services. Burial will be in Marion National Cemetery. Arrangements by Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State St., Kendallville. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 21, 2020