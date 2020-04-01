Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID LeROY BEATTY. View Sign Service Information Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc. 1000 West Wayne St. Paulding , OH 45879-1545 (419)-399-2866 Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID LeROY BEATTY, 68, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born and raised in Paulding, Ohio, he graduated from Paulding High School. He was the son of Albert LeRoy and Louise Marie (Ringger) Beatty of Paulding. David graduated from Medical school in 1979 and practiced medicine as a Podiatrist for 40 years, retiring in 2019. He served as a Captain in the military as a Podiatrist caring for the feet of his comrades. David had a Podiatry office in Paulding from 1991 through 2012. He also worked with Lincoln Pedic Clinic in Fort Wayne for many years caring for the feet of patients in nursing homes until his retirement. He was married to Marlene Kelsay Due of Fairmount, Ind., for 13 years. They resided in Fort Wayne. He especially enjoyed attending baseball games and traveling with his brothers-in-law, Rodney and Morris Kelsay to many stadiums in the U.S. He spent many hours with his Paulding friends playing Fantasy Baseball. He attended the Presbyterian Church of Paulding and enjoyed singing in the church choir. David is survived by his sister, Carol Cowell (Rosann Lake) of Paulding; two nephews, Christopher Cowell and Travis Cowell (Sandra Kline), both of Oregon; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Due to the national health concern, private services will be held with internment in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future. Condolences may be expressed by donations to Ashton Creek Health & Rehabilitation Center of Fort Wayne or the Live Oak Cemetery Maintenance Project of Paulding, Ohio. Arrangements by Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Friends and family may share memories at

