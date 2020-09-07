1/1
DAVID LEROY COOK
DAVID LEROY COOK, passed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Broken Arrow, Okla. David was a caring man who loved his family and friends, and lived life to its fullest.Born Aug. 23, 1939, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Harry and Virginia (Hilker) Cook. During David's high school years at Franklin Junior High School and North Side High School he was a state champion swimmer, and after high school played junior hockey for the Fort Wayne Pepsi Komets. David proudly served in the Indiana National Guard and Army Reserves from 1957 to 1963. Prior to his retirement, David worked for the Fort Wayne City Utilities from 1967 to 2000. David is survived by wife, Debbie Sealover-Cook; son, Jeff Cook; brothers, Ron Cook and Robert Cook; grandchildren, Michael Cook, Billy Chandler and Rachel (Chandler) Ford; two great- grandchildren; four stepchil dren, 11 step grandchildren, along with many other family members and friends who will cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Jennifer Cook, who he will be laid to rest next to per his wishes. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Serenity Funerals & Crematory.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 7, 2020.
