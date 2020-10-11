1/1
DAVID LYNN BICKEL
1939 - 2020
DAVID LYNN BICKEL, 81, passed away peacefully Oct. 5, 2020, at home in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 26, 1939 in Wabash, Ind., he was a son of Armand and Eleanor Bickel. David married Evelyn Gottmann in 1959, and they shared 61 happy years. He was an active member of Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren. "If you knew Dave, you probably considered him a friend". He was easy company. He loved to tell a story, laugh and eat ice cream. He genuinely cared about others. Dave was an excellent salesman and an avid car enthusiast. Being at the lake spoke to his soul. Family came first. He loved his wife, Evelyn; and treasured his brother, Dan Bickel; his two children, Cara Slosarek and Darren Bickel; and his three beloved grandchildren, Grace Bickel, Brett Slosarek and Emma Bickel. He cherished Dan's wife, Barb; Cara's husband, Steve; and Darren's wife, Rose. A celebration of life service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren, 6404 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. Visitors may attend inside the church with masks and social distancing or listen to the service from their cars. Memorials to Lincolnshire Church or HeartlandHospiceFund.org


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren
