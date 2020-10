Or Copy this URL to Share

BICKEL, DAVID LYNN: A celebration of life service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren, 6404 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. Visitors may attend inside the church with masks and social distancing or listen to the service from their cars.



