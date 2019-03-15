DAVID LYNN SHAFTER, 69, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home.Born June 10, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Richard and Evelyn (Smith) Shafter. He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1967. Received an Associate's degree in industrial engineering from IPFW. On Aug. 16, 1969 he married Sandra Kay Hambleton. He worked at Essex in Fort Wayne, Western Wheel in Huntington, and Dometic in LaGrange. Surviving are his wife, Sandra; son, Benjamin D. (DeNardes) Shafter of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Katelyn R. Wright of Corunna; brother, Richard (Bobbie) Shafter of Columbia City; and sister-in-law, Dianna Shafter of LaOtto. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Kirk Shafter. There will be no services. Memorials to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Online condolences may be sent at www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID LYNN SHAFTER.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2019