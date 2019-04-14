DAVID M. NOLT, 82, of Grabill, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Nolt; children, Mary May (James) Witmer, Stephen (Marie) Miller, Naomi (Joe) Lengacher, Joanna (Leon) Delagrange; 24 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jonas (Lydia) Nolt of Belize, Central America, Noah (Clara) Nolt of Columbus, N.C, John (Fannie) Nolt of Belize, Central America; sisters, Rebecca (Amos) Gingerich of Belize, Central America, Esther (Enos) Glick of Holland, Ky., and Ada (David) Shirk of Belize, Central America. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jonas and Annie Nolt; brother, Levi Nolt; sisters, Lydia (Perry) Glick, Mary (Paul) Lavy, Martha (John) Lavy, and Annie Nolt. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 16526 Grabill Road, Grabill (IN 46741), with calling from noon today, Sunday, April 14, 2019, until time of service, at the home. Funeral service will be officiated by Bishop David Lengacher. Burial will be in Harlan Amish Cemetery, 16104 Antwerp Road, Harlan. Pallbearers will be Earnest Graber, Jonathon Graber, Mark Graber, and Daniel Schwartz. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019