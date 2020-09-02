DAVID M. ROTH, 97, died on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Fort Wayne. Born in 1922, in Fort Wayne, he remained a life-long resident. He attended South Wayne and Harrison Hill Elementary Schools and graduated in 1940 from South Side High School, where he met his future wife, Peggy Harrod. While at South Side High School, he participated in varsity football, basketball, and track, earning five varsity letters. He participated as a member of the mile relay team which broke the school record in 1940. He was awarded the Kenworthy Trophy for Outstanding Sportsmanship in varsity athletics and was a member of the All-City Football team. He was a member of National Honor Society and the National Athletic Scholastic Society. David was later awarded the South Side High School Outstanding Alumni Award. During World War II, Dave served in the Pacific as a naval officer on a seagoing amphibious ship participating in the invasions of six islands. His ship was the first to land in the Okinawa Campaign and thought to be the first U.S. ship to land on Japanese soil in World War II. He received many medals and awards for his military service. After the war, he returned home to marry Peggy Harrod, his high school sweetheart. They were married for 72 years. After high school, Dave attended Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, and DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind. Dave graduated from Indiana University with a B.S degree in Business Administration after World War II. Upon college graduation, he entered the real estate business. During his early career, he sold 28 houses in one month. As a realtor, he became founder and president of the largest real estate firm in northern Indiana. He was active in the business for 45 years before retiring. During his real estate career, he served on the board of directors of many Fort Wayne businesses. He was Realtor of the Year, President of Fort Wayne Board of Realtors, elected to Realtors Hall of Fame, and president of the development group of Riverbend Woods addition. Dave was active in many organizations, having served twice as commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9500. He was later a member of V.F.W. Post 857. He served as a member of the American Legion Post 47. Dave's hobbies consisted of boating, swimming, sailing, golfing, traveling Europe and reading history books. Dave was a big IU basketball fan. Dave was also an amateur magician, beginning at 10 years old. Dave gave many gratis magic shows for all types for civic groups. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians for over 60 years and awarded the Order of Merlin, Excalibur for his long-standing membership. The famous magicians Houdini and Blackstone were also members of that group. Dave was known to be extremely patriotic, displaying the flag daily; he attended all parades and supported U.S. veteran groups. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. Dave also authored two books To Hell and Back on Hambone Niner and Bumper to Bumper with a Flying Saucer. Despite all his activities, Dave's love for his family came first. He was very proud of his family and loved family gatherings. Dave is survived, sons, Greg (Jill) and John (Barbara); and daughters, Sharon Wartenbe and Kathy (Norm) Golm. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret L. Roth; parents, Rufus R. and Flossie M. Roth; a brother, James; and two sisters Barbara (Roth) Hayes and Maxine Roth obit continued next column...



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store