Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID MARTIN SCHAAB. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID MARTIN SCHAAB, 78, of Swansboro, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was a native and long-time resident of Fort Wayne, and spent the last 15 years in Swans-boro, N.C. Dave was a son of the late John E. and Helene G. Schaab. Dave graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1959. He was a member of St. Mildred's Catholic Church in Swansboro, N.C. He enjoyed weekly beers with the boys, watching Xavier basketball, bicycling, but most of all he loved being a father and grandfather. He was joined in death with his loving wife, Suzanne M. Schaab, of Swansboro, N.C. He is survived by his son, Ron Schaab; daughters, Sandra Schaab, and Heather (Nick) Payne; and sons, Jon Schaab, Ben (Sheila) Schaab and Jay (Diane) Schaab; 15 beautiful grandchildren; four even more beautiful great-grandchildren; and siblings, Edward (Margaret) Schaab, William (Sally) Schaab, and Karen Saum. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit



DAVID MARTIN SCHAAB, 78, of Swansboro, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was a native and long-time resident of Fort Wayne, and spent the last 15 years in Swans-boro, N.C. Dave was a son of the late John E. and Helene G. Schaab. Dave graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1959. He was a member of St. Mildred's Catholic Church in Swansboro, N.C. He enjoyed weekly beers with the boys, watching Xavier basketball, bicycling, but most of all he loved being a father and grandfather. He was joined in death with his loving wife, Suzanne M. Schaab, of Swansboro, N.C. He is survived by his son, Ron Schaab; daughters, Sandra Schaab, and Heather (Nick) Payne; and sons, Jon Schaab, Ben (Sheila) Schaab and Jay (Diane) Schaab; 15 beautiful grandchildren; four even more beautiful great-grandchildren; and siblings, Edward (Margaret) Schaab, William (Sally) Schaab, and Karen Saum. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close