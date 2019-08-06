DAVID MARTIN SCHAAB, 78, of Swansboro, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was a native and long-time resident of Fort Wayne, and spent the last 15 years in Swans-boro, N.C. Dave was a son of the late John E. and Helene G. Schaab. Dave graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1959. He was a member of St. Mildred's Catholic Church in Swansboro, N.C. He enjoyed weekly beers with the boys, watching Xavier basketball, bicycling, but most of all he loved being a father and grandfather. He was joined in death with his loving wife, Suzanne M. Schaab, of Swansboro, N.C. He is survived by his son, Ron Schaab; daughters, Sandra Schaab, and Heather (Nick) Payne; and sons, Jon Schaab, Ben (Sheila) Schaab and Jay (Diane) Schaab; 15 beautiful grandchildren; four even more beautiful great-grandchildren; and siblings, Edward (Margaret) Schaab, William (Sally) Schaab, and Karen Saum. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2019