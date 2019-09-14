Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID O. HAYHURST. View Sign Service Information Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt 5035 W. Holt Road Holt , MI 48842 (517)-268-1000 Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID O HAYHURST, 66, returned home to the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Born in Indianapolis, in 1953, he was a son of Floyd and Jane Hayhurst. In 1974, Dave married Phyllis in Sturgis, Mich., and they were married 44 years. "She was always the love of his life." Dave spent 43 years of his professional life serving public communications systems. Following his retirement from the City of Fort Wayne Indiana, as head of its radio shop, Dave began a second career with the State of Michigan developing and managing its statewide radio system. Dave was an active member of Brookside Church in Fort Wayne; Pennway Church in Lansing, Mich.; and finally Trinity Church in Lansing, Mich. He played bass in the worship team of all thrree churches and could often be found installing or fixing speakers, lights and amplifiers for each. Dave enjoyed driving his Corvette, spending time at the lake, taking trips with his wife, but he most enjoyed spending time with his four sons and six grandchildren. In his lifetime Dave supported those he loved by attending hundreds of soccer games, swim meets, performances, awards nights and graduations. Dave is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Eichorn) Hayhurst of Sturgis, Mich.; sons, David (Ami) Hayhurst of Ada, Mich., Jon (Amanda) Hayhurst of Pendleton, Ind., James Hayhurst of Lansing, Mich., and Ben (Nicole) Hayhurst of Holt, Mich.; brother, Bruce (Lynn) Hayhurst of Newnan, Ga.; and sister, Barbara (Ed) Blessman of Mukwonago, Wis. He will be forever loved and celebrated by his family and friends. In his words, he "won the race". Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Trinity Church, 3355 Dunckel Road, Lansing, Mich., with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Marvin Williams officiating. The family will also receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Holt Chapel, 5035 W. Holt Road, Holt, Mich. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Compassion International or the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in memory of David. Condolences can be sent to the family at

