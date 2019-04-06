DR. DAVID O. MORGAN D.D.S., 94, formerly of Delphos, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born May 22, 1924, in Oak Hill, Ohio, he was the son of David Stanley and Elizabeth Mary (Jones) Morgan. He was united in marriage to Marylou Romig on Aug. 6, 1950, in Lima, Ohio; she survives in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his children, Hugh Owen Morgan, Beth Ann Morgan Marks, and Gwen Ellen Morgan; grandchildren, Brian Marks, Megan and Melissa Marks and Tristan Kueper ; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Schwartz; a nephew, Charles Schwartz; nieces, Diane (Jeff) Steslicki, and Debra (Charles) Collins; additional family members, Brenda (Roger) Valliereand their sons, Jeffrey and Nicholas; and numerous great nephews and great nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Charles Schwartz. Funeral services is 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Pastor Harry Tolhurst will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Presbyterian Church of Delphos or Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 6, 2019