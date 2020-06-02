DAVID P. "DAVE" LAZZER, 67, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Quantico, Va., Dave was the son of the late Joseph and Betty Lazzer. David graduated from New Haven High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from Concordia Senior College. Dave had been working for Gladieux Energy for the past 40 years. Dave was a member of Come 2 Go Ministries. He enjoyed watching college football, and rooting for Ball State. He also was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and the Chicago White Sox. Dave loved spending time with his family and cherished his grandchildren. "If you knew Dave, he was often spotted at his favorite restaurant the Oyster Bar." Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Millie Lazzer; daughters, Rachel (Jeff) Jones and Kati (Tyson) Lazzer; grandchildren, Kennedy and Alexandra Jones; and brother, Mark (Kim) Lazzer. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, on the campus of Come 2 Go Ministries. The service will take place in the church parking lot and across the street, everyone is asked to please bring a lawn chair. Social distancing will be practiced and wearing a mask is encouraged. Calling is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Come 2 Go Ministries or if anyone chooses, they may go support the Oyster Bar and toast Dave in his honor.