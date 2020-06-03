DAVID P. "DAVE" LAZZER
LAZZER, DAVID P. "DAVE": Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, on the campus of Come 2 Go Ministries. The service will take place in the church parking lot and across the street, everyone is asked to please bring a lawn chair. Social distancing will be practiced and wearing a mask is encouraged. Calling is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
