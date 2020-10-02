1/1
DAVID R. LYTTLE
DAVID R. LYTTLE, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home. He loved his family, traveling, fishing and camping, and lake life! He retired from International Paper after 41 years. He left behind five children, Melissa (Allen) Lyttle of Fort Wayne, Amy (Ricky) Anderson of Georgia, David K. (Angela) Lyttle of Indianapolis, Steve (Natalie) Lyttle of Louisiana, and Vickie Lyttle of Craigville; 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2020.
