DAVID R. LYTTLE, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home. He loved his family, traveling, fishing and camping, and lake life! He retired from International Paper after 41 years. He left behind five children, Melissa (Allen) Lyttle of Fort Wayne, Amy (Ricky) Anderson of Georgia, David K. (Angela) Lyttle of Indianapolis, Steve (Natalie) Lyttle of Louisiana, and Vickie Lyttle of Craigville; 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store