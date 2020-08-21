1/1
DAVID R. MORNINGSTAR
DAVID R. MORNINGSTAR, 63, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late William and Sarah Morning star. He graduated from South Side High School in 1975. David worked as a welder for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Molly Morningstar of Woodburn, Ind.; daughters, Aimee Morningstar of Fort Wayne, Melissa (Mike) Morningstar-Spaulding of New Haven, Ind., and Gina Morningstar of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Lillian, Gabriel, and Judith. David was preceded in death by three sisters, Janet Speer, Debra Koontz and Sally Gramelspacher. Service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours beginning at 1 p.m. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Calling hours
01:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
AUG
23
Service
04:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
