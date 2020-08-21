DAVID R. MORNINGSTAR, 63, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late William and Sarah Morning star. He graduated from South Side High School in 1975. David worked as a welder for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Molly Morningstar of Woodburn, Ind.; daughters, Aimee Morningstar of Fort Wayne, Melissa (Mike) Morningstar-Spaulding of New Haven, Ind., and Gina Morningstar of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Lillian, Gabriel, and Judith. David was preceded in death by three sisters, Janet Speer, Debra Koontz and Sally Gramelspacher. Service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours beginning at 1 p.m. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com