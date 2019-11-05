Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID REED "DAVE" PETERSON. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Peter's Lutheran Church 7710 E. State Blvd. Fort Wayne , IN View Map Service 11:00 AM St. Peter's Lutheran Church 7710 E. State Blvd. Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID "DAVE" REED PETERSON, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Born in La Crosse, Wis., Dave was the son of the late Reed and Beverly Peterson. Dave graduated from Lacrosse Central High School, earned his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin, his Master's degree and PhD in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. He moved to Fort Wayne, in 1964, to begin his career at Magnavox. Dave worked for Magnavox/Raytheon for 47 years prior to his retirement in 2011. He was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where he served as Head Elder and marriage mentor. He was a member of IEEE, played the baritone in the Fort Wayne Area Community Band, marched with the Second-Time-Arounders Band, President of The Klub, Covenant Partner (pre-marriage) with Cross Connections, past President of Allen County Genealogical Society of Indiana, served on the Board of Bellshire Community Association, past coordinator and facilitator for Beginning Experience, member of Big Brothers / Big Sisters thru Real Men Read, co-founded Single Journey, a Christian singles group. He enjoyed reading, learning, puzzles, tennis, ballroom dancing, Bridge, watching his favorite teams - Badgers, Boilermakers, Packers and Cubs. His grandchildren were the light of his life. His greatest joy was helping anyone in need. Dave is survived by his wife, Julia Peterson; children, Lisa (Jason) McIntyre, Brian (Jennifer) Peterson, Scott Peterson, and Sarah (Matthew) Rosbrugh; stepchildren, John (Brooke) Davis and Anne (Ron Burley) Davis; grandchildren, Kaity, Allie, Duncan, Nicholas, Lillian, Lucas, Tyler, Taylor, Camryn, and Spencer; siblings, Tom (Kathy) Peterson, Nancy (Bob) Bekx and Greg (Kathy) Peterson; nieces and nephews, Michael, Abigail, Kate, Cindy, and Andy; and special second cousin, Juli (Dusti Smith) Black. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Sarah Davis, who passed away on Aug. 16, 2019. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46815, or Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Rd., Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.



