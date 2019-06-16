Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID RUOFF. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID RUOFF, 88, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home of Fort Wayne, Ind. A native and lifetime resident of Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Frederic L. and Gladys Ruoff. David graduated from North Side High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a 1st Lieutenant. David's memberships included, First Presbyterian Church, 77 year member; Phi Delta Theta, IU Alumni Association life member, IU Varsity Club, life member of North Side High School Alumni, American Legion, Maumee Masonic Lodge, New Kirkwood Park President and Treasurer, Board of Realtors and Home Builder Association, Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce. He had worked at Fort Wayne Saving and Loan for 18 years and was the founder and owner of Ruoff Mortgage for 29 years, retiring in 2013. David was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and having his daily lunches with his buddies. He was a loyal and avid IU sports and Dodger baseball fan. David's true lifetime passion was spending time with his loving and caring family. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judith A. Ruoff; son, Christopher D. (Amy Zielinski) Ruoff; daughter, Sarah E. (Mark) Music, grandchildren, Nicole Ruoff, Lauren Ruoff, Blake Music, Grant Music, Hannah Whitworth; great- granddaughters, Emilia and Violet; and his sister-in-law, Isabelle Ruoff and her children Cindi Simmerman and Frederic L. Ruoff III; and his feline companions, Jessie and Gibbs. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, and brother, Frederic L. Ruoff II. Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, Ind.., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Private burial at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Ind. Memorials can be made to Visiting Nurse and Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccomband



DAVID RUOFF, 88, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home of Fort Wayne, Ind. A native and lifetime resident of Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Frederic L. and Gladys Ruoff. David graduated from North Side High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a 1st Lieutenant. David's memberships included, First Presbyterian Church, 77 year member; Phi Delta Theta, IU Alumni Association life member, IU Varsity Club, life member of North Side High School Alumni, American Legion, Maumee Masonic Lodge, New Kirkwood Park President and Treasurer, Board of Realtors and Home Builder Association, Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce. He had worked at Fort Wayne Saving and Loan for 18 years and was the founder and owner of Ruoff Mortgage for 29 years, retiring in 2013. David was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and having his daily lunches with his buddies. He was a loyal and avid IU sports and Dodger baseball fan. David's true lifetime passion was spending time with his loving and caring family. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judith A. Ruoff; son, Christopher D. (Amy Zielinski) Ruoff; daughter, Sarah E. (Mark) Music, grandchildren, Nicole Ruoff, Lauren Ruoff, Blake Music, Grant Music, Hannah Whitworth; great- granddaughters, Emilia and Violet; and his sister-in-law, Isabelle Ruoff and her children Cindi Simmerman and Frederic L. Ruoff III; and his feline companions, Jessie and Gibbs. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, and brother, Frederic L. Ruoff II. Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, Ind.., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Private burial at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Ind. Memorials can be made to Visiting Nurse and Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccomband sons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close